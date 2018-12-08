Gary Wayne Etheredge

On August 4th, 1948 in Hamilton, Bermuda, Gary Etheredge was born to Douglas W. Etheredge, and Corrine “Corkey” M. Etheredge.
Gary graduated from Escondido High in 1966, soon after he enlisted into the US Navy during the Vietnam War and spent four years (1968-72) of what he described as remarkable times. Gary was stationed on the USS Iwo Jima on April 17th, 1970. On that historical day, he called the weather aiding in the safe landing of NASA's Apollo 13. While stationed in Hawaii, Gary taught himself to play the guitar, marking the beginning of his lasting passion to play and create music.
Upon return home, Gary later attended college in San Marcos, CA where he met Sheri, his wife of 39 years. Gary and Sheri soon made their way to the Central Coast where they attended and graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo in 1978. Gary went on to teach Mathematics and coach Varsity Tennis and Basketball at St. Joseph's High School, from 1979-1986. He then taught at San Luis Obispo High, his dream job, from 1986-2012. There he continued to teach Mathematics and coach Varsity Basketball, Tennis and Golf. He loved working with all of his students, athletes and great teachers who became good friends. He fondly answered to, “Coach!” He always said he never wanted to retire. After retirement Gary continued to coach Varsity Tennis and Golf, where his teams enjoyed success. He was known for his compatible nature with all coaches and teams up and down the Central Coast.
Gary loved and enjoyed his sons Chris and Brett very much. He was ever present in their lives and extremely proud of both of them. Gary was greatly looking forward to celebrating the upcoming birth of his first grandchild in January, with Chris and his wife Hahn.
After bravely confronting a very new diagnosis of Leukemia, on November 28th, 2018, this very loving husband, caring father and amazing friend to many, passed away peacefully. Even with the immense pain and suffering he endured, he never complained. Gary had great faith in God, and this kept Sheri and Gary comforted. We will forever miss Gary's fun and loving zest for life around us. He had a great love for life. You could tell by the great friendships he maintained, the smile on his face, the hop in is step and the music he created.
Gary Etheredge is survived by his wife, Sheri, sons Chris and Brett, brothers Douglas Jr. and David, and many nieces and nephews he adored.
We are so grateful to all of our close friends and family for their unending love and support. We, also cannot express enough love and appreciation to Dr. Dichmann and his amazing staff for so many years. Along with the UCLA, and VA medical teams for their loving care.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, December 15, 2018 at First Christian Church, 1550 South
College Avenue, Santa Maria, CA. A reception will follow. If you want to make a donation, Gary would have loved that you support the First Christian Church youth programs, where he enjoyed helping students of all ages.
