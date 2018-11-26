Gary Phillip Mahan passed away peacefully in Redding California on November 2nd 2018 at the age of 82.
Gary is survived by his longtime partner Gail Allen of Redding CA. Stepson, Steve Sleeper and wife Rita of Douglas City CA. Three grandchildren, Tonya, Christopher and Megan. Brother, Monte Mahan wife Cindy of Carrolton Texas and nephew Hunter. He is preceded in death by wife Vicki Mahan of Douglas City CA.
Gary was born on August 2, 1936 to Clarence and Helen Mahan of Santa Maria CA. Gary graduated from Santa Maria High School class of 1954. He attended Menlo College and University of Southern California. Gary served in the US Navy. He enjoyed life and was an avid golfer and golf fan. He was tough on the exterior, but his heart was big and generous. Gary's smile and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of life reception will be held at the Santa Maria Country Club in the Sequoia room on December 1st at 12 noon.
