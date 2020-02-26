Gary Kreig Smith (Smythe)

Gary Smith of Arroyo Grande passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 66.
Gary moved to the Central Coast after graduating from High School in Redding Ca.
Over the years he was employed at a variety of businesses, but spent the last 24 years working at Helical Products in Santa Maria.
Gary was well known for his Hawaiian shirts, Santa Maria BBQ and home-made salsa.
Gary was the happiest when cooking surrounded by friends, joking and telling stories.
He loved Tigers, and was a die-hard Raider fan. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Celebration of his Life will be held at 1:00 on Sunday March 1, 2020 at the Bower Barn, 1095 Meadowood Place, Nipomo.
