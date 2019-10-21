Gary Cossa passed away at his home in Newberg, Oregon on October 14, 2019. He was born on December 12, 1936 in San Luis Obispo, CA to T.A. and Billee Cossa. He graduated high school in Santa Maria, CA going on to serve in the U.S. Navy as a mechanical engineer.
Gary loved to play Golf and won many trophies in High School, Junior Circuits as well as the Country Club in Santa Maria, CA. He also enjoyed playing baseball and swimming in his younger years and was a great sports enthusiast all through his life.
Gary met his wife Charlene in high school and went on to marry a bit later in life. Gary loved his family and spending time with friends. He enjoyed the ocean, Yosemite and traveling, especially cruises to Alaska. Gary retired from Von's before moving to Oregon in 2004.
Gary is survived by his wife of 43 years, Charlene, sons, Gary Cossa, Jr. of Anderson, CA, Louis (Stephanie) Cossa of Cottonwood, CA and a daughter, Charlotte (Susie) Allsop of Newberg, OR., 6 grandchildren, Jake Allsop, Kerri Cossa, Louie Cossa, Sally Cossa, Kevin Cossa and Kaylee Cossa, as well as his brother Tony Cossa of Santa Maria, CA and his sister Carole Hobbs of Paso Robles, CA.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother and his son Mario Cossa.
Funeral Services were held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Newberg, OR on October 19, 2019. Gary was buried at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, OR.
