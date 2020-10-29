Gary Ewing, 85, of Santa Maria, passed away 10/15/2020. He was born in Hastings, Nebraska, April 30, 1935. Gary was the owner of Red Vest Pizza in Orcutt, and The Pizza Co. in Santa Maria. Gary was a loyal member of the Elks Lodge. He loved going to car shows and playing golf.
He was married to wife of 15 years Yvonne Ewing. He was survived by his children; LaRee Ewing and Robin Rajotte. Son in-laws Rob Koehler and Marc Rajotte. Grandchildren Teagan and Tatum.
