On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, Gary D. Kinsey, loving husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 65.
Gary was born on July 16, 1953 in Portland, Oregon to Samuel and Nelda (Coe) Kinsey. He was active with Boy Scouts obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout. He served dutifully in the United States Navy during Vietnam on the USS Coral Sea (CV-43) and as a SeaBee in the Philippines. He was a proud member of the Titan Rocket family working at Vandenburg AFB and Cape Canaveral AFS.
On December 14, 1974, he married Judy (Hayzlett) Kinsey. They raised three sons, Dustin, Blake, and Nathan.
Gary enjoyed many things in life which allowed him to stimulate his mind and find solutions to new challenges. He read constantly, played games, and took on many DIY projects. As a Boy Scout he learned to love the outdoors and the challenges that came with camping. He founded a local chapter of scouting (Troop 80) to pass on this love of the outdoors. He enjoyed the open road on his Harley Sportster, and baseball which lead to many trips to Dodger Stadium to cheer on his boys in blue. He was known for his humor, his story telling, his friendly demeanor, his kind and compassionate spirit, and his love of Jesus Christ.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Samuel, his mother, Nelda, and his son Nathan. He is survived by his wife Judy, and two sons, Dustin and Blake.
A service will be held on April 26, 2019 , 10:30am at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 E Stowell Rd, Santa Maria, CA.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.