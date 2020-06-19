Garry Stuart Green passed away June 11th, five days after his 55th birthday. Garry was born in Prestwick, Scotland on June 6th, 1965. He grew up in Orcutt playing youth sports and was a wrestler at Righetti High School. When he was 20 Garry was involved in a traffic accident which resulted in a major brain injury. His family would like to thank his many friends and caregivers who helped keep his life as normal as possible. His late girlfriend Robin was the light of his life. Garry is survived by his father Ron (Sue) Green, his mother Kathy (Doug) Nelson, sister Sonya (Ward) Furukawa, nieces Devan and Brook Furukawa and step-brothers Rich Lilygren and Mike Potter. A family celebration will be held at a later date.
