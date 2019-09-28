{{featured_button_text}}
Garry Korpela

His kindness and loving nature will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. As a teacher he shaped and molded the minds of the future, and as a devotee of Shakespeare, he left us a legacy that inspired us to believe "to thine own self be true". GO DODGERS!

To plant a tree in memory of Garry Korpela as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

