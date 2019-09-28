His kindness and loving nature will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. As a teacher he shaped and molded the minds of the future, and as a devotee of Shakespeare, he left us a legacy that inspired us to believe "to thine own self be true". GO DODGERS!
To plant a tree in memory of Garry Korpela as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.