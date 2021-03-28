Gabriel passed away at midnight on Tuesday, March 16, with his family by his side. He is no longer suffering from COVID-19. He had been in the hospital since February 11th and the ICU since February 13th, a total of 32 days. He was able to FaceTime with his family every day and be with them in person his last two days. He had a lot to live for.
He was born May 18, 1965 at the Sisters Hospital in Santa Maria, California to Arturo & Shirley (Adulfo) Manriquez. He leaves behind two sons, Brenden and Noah, parents Art & Shirley, his brother Art (Elizabeth) and their children Vanessa and Steve. He graduated from Santa Maria High in 1983. He made many lifelong friends. He loved driving his cement mixer for Triple JJJ Ready Mix, Terry Johnson in Santa Maria. Gabriel loved football, his Yankees, cars, and most of all, deeply loved his boys. His family loved his goofy personality and fondly remembers the way he would make them laugh by dancing in the kitchen. He enjoyed poking fun at his mom, arguing with his dad and passing the time by cleaning bird poop off his truck. He looked forward to watching Brenden play Varsity Baseball at Pioneer Valley this year.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Anastacio and Clara Manriquez; Steve Adulfo and Mildred Mason Adulfo.
Services are at Santa Maria Cemetery by Revered Tony Cowans at 1pm on March 31, 2021. Please wear a mask.
