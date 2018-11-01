Fumi Halucka, 90, of Santa Maria passed away peacefully in the early morning hours, October 25, 2018. She was born June 22, 1928, in Oita, Japan. She met her future husband, Paul, when he was stationed in Japan returning from the Korean War with the U.S. Air Force. They married in 1954 in Japan and returned to the U.S. one year later.
Fumi goes to be with her husband of 53 years who died in 2008. She is survived by son, Fred, daughter, Pauline, and son, James. She is also the grandmother of Brendan and Erika, children of her daughter, Pauline.
She worked as a seamstress in Santa Maria, ending her career working at Pennys and Gottchalks. Fumi and Paul traveled the world after retirement and always found time to support her children and grandchildren in their various pursuits.
She was wonderful and loving to her children and grandchildren, being an active participant throughout their lives. She will be greatly missed and thought of often. She did her job in this life well.
