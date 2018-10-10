Fredrick C. “Fred” Bumann, 75, of Santa Maria, passed away Sunday, October 7, 2018.
Fred was born on July 10, 1943 in Berkeley, CA to William J. and Elsie M. Bumann. He moved with his family to Los Alamos at the age of two. Fred was educated at Los Alamos School and was a 1961 graduate of Santa Maria High School. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and for two years served on the USS Sproston DD 577, followed by four years of reserve duty. His discharge was in Hawaii and he remained and worked in construction until returning to the Central Coast to continue his career in the construction and oil well drilling business. Fred continued his education at Allan Hancock College from 1973 to 1975. Fred married Mary Jo “Jo” Peckham on February 10, 1968.
Fred was a Life Member of the NRA, member of the California Rifle and Pistol Association, Life Member of the American Legion Post 534 in Orcutt, member of the Santa Maria Elks Lodge #1538, the Nipomo Men's Club, the Santa Maria Sportsman's Association, the Carpenters Union Local 1062 in Santa Barbara and the USS Sproston DD 577 Reunion Committee.
Fred will be remembered as an avid hunter and competitive rifle shooter.
Fred is survived by his daughter Melanie S. Kyle of Nipomo, brother Robert P. Bumann of Los Alamos, grandchildren Jay Lehman and Dutin Lehman, and nieces and nephews. Fred was preceded in death by his wife Jo Bumann on July 12, 2000, brother John Bumann on September 12, 1998, and his sister Virginia Farris on October 8, 2011.
Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 15, 2018 followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at St. Anthony's Church in Los Alamos. Interment will follow in the Los Alamos Cemetery
Memorials may be made in Fred's memory to the VFW #2521, 200 East Battles, Santa Maria, CA 93454 or the American Legion #534, 145 West Clark, Santa Maria, CA 93455
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.