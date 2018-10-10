Try 1 month for 99¢
Fredrick C. "Fred" Bumann

Fredrick C. “Fred” Bumann, 75, of Santa Maria, passed away Sunday, October 7, 2018.

Fred was born on July 10, 1943 in Berkeley, CA to William J. and Elsie M. Bumann. He moved with his family to Los Alamos at the age of two. Fred was educated at Los Alamos School and was a 1961 graduate of Santa Maria High School. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and for two years served on the USS Sproston DD 577, followed by four years of reserve duty. His discharge was in Hawaii and he remained and worked in construction until returning to the Central Coast to continue his career in the construction and oil well drilling business. Fred continued his education at Allan Hancock College from 1973 to 1975. Fred married Mary Jo “Jo” Peckham on February 10, 1968.

Fred was a Life Member of the NRA, member of the California Rifle and Pistol Association, Life Member of the American Legion Post 534 in Orcutt, member of the Santa Maria Elks Lodge #1538, the Nipomo Men's Club, the Santa Maria Sportsman's Association, the Carpenters Union Local 1062 in Santa Barbara and the USS Sproston DD 577 Reunion Committee.

Fred will be remembered as an avid hunter and competitive rifle shooter.

Fred is survived by his daughter Melanie S. Kyle of Nipomo, brother Robert P. Bumann of Los Alamos, grandchildren Jay Lehman and Dutin Lehman, and nieces and nephews. Fred was preceded in death by his wife Jo Bumann on July 12, 2000, brother John Bumann on September 12, 1998, and his sister Virginia Farris on October 8, 2011.

Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 15, 2018 followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at St. Anthony's Church in Los Alamos. Interment will follow in the Los Alamos Cemetery

Memorials may be made in Fred's memory to the VFW #2521, 200 East Battles, Santa Maria, CA 93454 or the American Legion #534, 145 West Clark, Santa Maria, CA 93455

Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.

Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory

600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454

Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Fredrick C. "Fred" Bumann
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries