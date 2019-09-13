Frederick W Money, age 79, of Santa Maria, California, passed away September 9, 2019.
Fred was born in Watertown, New York on March 1, 1940. He moved with his family to Santa Maria in the early 50's, attended Santa Maria High School and graduated from Munich American High School in 1959.
Fred returned to Santa Maria in 1959 and worked for Holser & Bailey delivering and installing appliances until 1962 when he joined the U.S. Airforce. In 1963 he married Carolyn McConkay and shortly afterward moved to Italy to finish out his Air Force Career. When he returned to Santa Maria he also returned to Holser & Bailey, this time in sales. After leaving Holser & Bailey, Fred worked for the Housing Authority, was a realtor for Silvera & Sandona Real Estate, and then began his bowling career as the Manager of Rancho Bowl in 1980, retiring from bowling in 2015 with Surf Lanes at Vandenberg AFB, CA.
Fred's many interests included bowling, golf, and keeping up with today's headlines on Fox News, he was a true Patriot. He often watched NASCAR races with his son John and enjoyed watching football and discussing the Cowboy's with his brother Jim. His fondest memories were trips with Carolyn to the Hawaiian Islands with their dear friends, Jim and Nancy Higgins, and family barbeques which always included his lifetime friend and godfather to his children, Marshall Baldwin.
Fred is survived by his daughter Stacie Money-Tolhurst (Tim) of Santa Maria, CA; son John M Money of Vista, CA; brother James M Money and family of Atascadero, CA; brother-in-law, Gary G McConkey and family of Santa Maria, CA; and many extended family in Santa Maria, New York and Florida.
Fred was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn McConkay Money, his mother Anne A Johnson-Fuller and father Lorne N Money.
In accordance with Fred's wishes, a private inurnment will be held by the family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to your favorite charity in memory of Fred.
