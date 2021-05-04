Frederick Douglas Rust born February 3,1983 to Frederick Martin Rust and Nancy Strickland Rust in Santa Maria CA.
Freddie was brought into this world as the only son to his loving parents. He was their joy and they instilled into him so many of the warm personality traits that we all came to know and love him by.
Freddie was talented at all sports, incredibly smart, hilarious and had a knack for making a party jumpoften Dj-ing many get togethers. He was always the dugout prankster and had the gift of making friends from all over town. He was truly known for these friendships which earned him the nickname of "The Mayor of Santa Maria". He enjoyed BBQ's with family and friends, his dogs and his music.
In 2014 Freddie met Jessica Villaros and they happily married in 2018. Little Freddie the 5th was born and they became a beautiful family. Being a father to Little Freddie was his world and he was so proud of him. They enjoyed hosting dinner parties, dance parties, trips to the lake and touring local Central Coast wineries. Freddie had an amazing gift of expanding his social circle, extending his love, humor and generosity to most who crossed his path; always making lifelong friends along the way. Freddie truly cherished his family, his friends and will be forever loved and missed by us all.
Freddie was a loving son, husband, and father. He is survived by his wife Jessica Rust, son Frederick Christian Rust, sisters Connie Rust, Michelle Rust. His Mother Nancy Strickland Rust, in laws Jaime and Ida Villaros. Grandmother Lydia Rust as well as uncles, aunts, brother/sister in laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his father Fred M. Rust and grand father Frederick W. Rust.
Freddie will be laid to rest Thursday, May 6 at 9:30 AM. Saint Mary's Catholic Church Santa Maria and burial to follow.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
