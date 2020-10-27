Freda LaVerne Wilcoxon

We, who have given our lives to Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior, believe the best day of our life is our last day here and the first day of eternal life. LaVerne had her best day on September 30, 2020. Born to Fred and Flossie Blakely on August 19, 1931 in Arkansas, the family moved to McCleary WA in 1935, to Bellingham WA in 1938, and then, in 1943, to Bakersfield, CA. LaVerne attended Bakersfield High School where she graduated with honors in 1949. She went on to attend Bakersfield Junior College, also graduating with honors. She was also awarded a scholarship through Delta Kappa Gamma for continuing her education in pursuit of a teaching career. It was while she attended Bakersfield College that she met her one true love, Clyde Mack Wilcoxon, whom she married August 8, 1952. LaVerne went on to pursue her bachelor 's degree at San Jose State College, graduating in 1953. Mack and LaVerne moved to Fort Ord in 1953 where LaVerne was engaged as an elementary teacher at Fort Ord Grammar School. It was in 1954 that Mack and LaVerne moved to and settled in Porterville, CA for 35 years. They moved two more times, to Bakersfield and then Santa Maria. Mack passed away in 2004 after 52 beautiful years together. Many, family and friends alike, were blessed by her selfless love and hospitality. Having no biological children of their own, they embraced foreign exchange students attending Porterville College as if they were part of the family. Their “kids” quickly came to love her as a mother figure. Behzad Salehi, Quyen Thai and Grace Young are examples of her beautiful love for others...a hallmark of her life. LaVerne is survived by her sister, Bonnie Billings (Ken), her brother Earl Blakely (Janice), long- time best friend and sister-in-law Betty Wilcoxon, brother-in-law Gordon Smith, many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. LaVerne will be remembered for her lifelong and faithful relationship with her Lord, Jesus Christ, and her selfless love for others. Until we meet again, precious LaVerne.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Shafter Memorial Park, 18662 Santa Fe Way, Shafter, CA
