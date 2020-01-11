As the name, Fred, signifies in Danish, he is finally at “peace” after a battle with Congestive Heart Failure at the age of 80. After several visits to the hospital in 2019, he knew he reached the final stages of life and wanted very much to spend it back home with his family. His wish came true when he was united with family, friends and his beloved cats and dogs. Fred Roman Sanders, content and comfortable, gently passed midmorning in his home in Santa Maria, CA on Christmas Eve Day, December 24, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held at the family's home on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Fred was born July 1, 1939 in Hicksville, NY. He was the first born to Jenette Carylene and Roman Joseph Szumigala, and from the start, loved music, art and fashion. After graduating Hempstead High School, he continued on to receive a degree at Brown University where his passionate hobby for music and dance took hold with his involvement in the university's plays. This love carried on after college when he became an English teacher at Hicksville High School and choreographed plays like West Side Story and Bye Bye Birdie.