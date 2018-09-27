Fred Cooper died Saturday September 22, 2018.
He was born January 14, 1928 in Colfax California. His parents were Lloyd Cooper and Alberta Starr Cooper and lived most of his childhood in Lodi. His mother had three other children: Bill, Marcella and Amy. Fred was the youngest . After graduating from Lodi High, Fred joined the Navy in 1946.He attended San Jose State from 1948 to 1952 where he met his future wife, Margaret Nakamura. Both were in the Art department and graduated with a bachelor's degree as well as secondary teaching credentials.They married in 1953.
Fred worked as an animator for Disney studios on “Sleeping Beauty” and “101 Dalmations” as well as other animation for the Mouseketeers on TV. He and his wife traveled all over Europe for a year during 1958-59 in a VW microbus with camping gear.
Ending up in Oslo Norway he teamed up with a Norwegian collaborator who he met at Disney's. Fred, Margaret and Bjorn Aronsen started an animation wing of ABC studios in 1959. They made several animation commercials for viewing in Norwegian theaters.
Returning to the US Fred continued freelancing in New York City where their son Mark was born. He returned to the west coast where he worked at several studios in the early 1960's until he changed careers in 1963 accepting a position as art teacher at Santa Maria High School. By this time they had another son, Eric, and two years later Sean was born. After 10 years of teaching , in 1973-74 Fred and his family accepted a sabbatical leave to study painting in southern France where the 3 sons went to French schools . Meanwhile Fred painted watercolors in the French countryside. He continued to teach art and history at Santa Maria High and retired in 1989. All 3 sons graduated from Cal poly as engineers.
He and Margaret traveled to Europe several times and to China as well. They circumnavigated the world in a container ship stopping at 17 ports around the world in 3 months. They cruised to Mexico, South America and the Caribbean.
Fred's oldest son, Mark lives in Luxembourg with his wife, Pascale. Oldest grandson, Jerome teaches English at a lycee there. Younger grandson goes to a university in Zurich, Switzerland. Next son, Eric, who lives in Woodland Hills, is married to Millie and they have 2 children, Sophia 11 and and Benny 5. Youngest son Sean lives in Moorpark and they have 2 children, Heather an engineering student at Cal Poly and Justin , a senior at Moorpark High.
Fred was a talented watercolorist, sculptor, teacher and lyricist who loved life and lived it to the fullest. He passed away with nothing to regret. He will be sorely missed.
