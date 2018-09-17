Frank L. Drum

Frank Lester Drum Jr., age 59 of Los Alamos, California passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 28, 2018 with his loving family by his side. He was born on October 19, 1958 and raised in Los Alamo,s was a fourth generation of the Drum and Delaguerra/ Pico family. He was a graduate of Righetti High School. After graduating he worked for the Santa Barbara News press as a DSM for more than twenty years. He also worked as the manager at a Mobil Gas Station in Buellton.
Frank loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Another one of his passions was hunting. In his younger days he would play basketball at the gym twice a week with friends. Frank had a way of reaching people in a positive way. He was a diehard fan and never missed an Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Lakers or a Steelers game.
Frank is survived by his two sisters; Jackie Duncan (Vern) of Oklahoma, Anita Withers (Steve) of Los Alamos, California, his brother-in law, Norm Trabuco, two nephews, Vern Duncan Jr. (Abby) of Nipomo, California and Cory Withers of Fresno, California, one niece, Amanda Withers and two great nieces Anily and Lilia of Nipomo, California. Frank was preceded in death by his parents Glady's and Frank Drum Sr., Sister Judy Trabuco, and infant brother Gary Lester Drum.
We would like to thank Angel, Hailey and Loraine from Dignity Home Health for the wonderful care they gave Frank during his time of need and his doctors, Dr Jason Choi, Dr Robert Evans and Dr Hawkins. Words cannot express truly express our heartfelt gratitude for taking good care of Frank and doing everything possible to keep his spirits up and encouraging him to fight. In addition, we want to thank Dr. Khalsa for the great care he gave Frank in the hospital.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Frank touched are invited to a memorial celebration of Frank's life on September 22nd at 11:00 AM at the Los Alamos Cemetery followed by a BBQ at the Los Alamos Park. If you have any questions you can call Sondra Perkins @805-729-1315 or Becky Taylor @ 805-260-0024.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
