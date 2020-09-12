Frank Joseph Schlosser, 92, of Santa Maria, California, passed away on September 9, 2020, at the Hillview Residence.
Frank was born on July 24, 1928, in Los Angeles, California, the son of John Schlosser and Ethel Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers (Jim, Jack, Robert, Gerry) and his sisters (Shirley, Ethel, Janet, and Patricia).
He grew up in Alhambra with his family and joined the Army in 1946, where he trained as a paratrooper and supported the post-war occupation forces in Germany. Following his discharge in 1952, he continued his education, eventually earning a BS in Psychology from Occidental College and an MS in Psychology from Cal State Los Angeles.
Frank married Inga Karin Dandenell on July 19, 1958. They started their family in Pasadena, California, then moved to Hanford, California, where Frank began work as an educational psychologist. The couple relocated to Santa Maria when the Orcutt Union School District offered Frank a position. In 1969, Frank opened his own private practice, seeing clients until his retirement in 2006.
During his retirement, Frank volunteered with various church and community groups. He delivered food with Meals on Wheels and served as an on-call driver for fellow seniors in Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Arroyo Grande. His efforts were recognized with a Community Partners in Caring award in 2014.
While Frank was one of the first licensed educational psychologists in California and built a thriving practice that helped thousands of clients, he always considered his children to be his greatest success.
Frank is survived by his spouse, Inga; son Otto & daughter-in-law Karen (Beaverton, OR); son Erik & daughter-in-law Kathy (New Bern, NC); son Karl & daughter-in-law Elizabeth (Alameda, CA); daughter Karin (San Diego, CA); grandchildren Matt, Dan, Tim, Katie, Lilly-Karin, Carrie, Amelia, Liza, and Lauren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no public service. A private life celebration will be scheduled in 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA or Oasis Senior Center of Orcutt.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.