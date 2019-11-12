Frank Delbert Gomes passed away November 2, 2019 at the age of 96 in Santa Maria.
Frank was born to Charles and Frances Gomes on April 24, 1923 in Modesto, California. The family moved to Santa Maria when he was three. He attended local schools and graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1942.
Frank was drafted into the army in 1943 and served until 1946. He fought in WWII in France and Germany in the 20th armored division until the war ended.
Frank married Edith Souza on June 15, 1946. They had four children.
Frank worked in Santa Maria as an auto mechanic for Pickle Automotive, Bob Nolan, Iverson Motors and retired in 1986 from Santa Maria Tire.
Frank was a life member of the Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538 and belonged to the Santa Maria Pioneer Association.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and the outdoors. Family always came first with Frank. He was known for his cooking and BBQ's. Frank was known for his delicious applesauce cake and enjoyed canning fruit.
Frank will be remembered by his family and friends for his sense of humor and kind heart.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, sister Dorothy Eyestone and first wife Edith. He is survived by his second wife Dorothy Gomes, children Charlie Gomes (Jeri), Cathy Gomes, Marijane Gomes Marshall (James), Janice Gomes and granddaughter Melissa Marshall (Nicole), stepchildren, Joe Guggia (Dawn), Antionette Claypool (Tom) and numerous step grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Frank and Edith gave us four children the happiest, best childhood and family memories that anyone could ever hope for.
Dad is our hero and is beloved by his family and friends. He will live in our hearts forever until we all meet again.
The family would like to thank Mydor's Open Guest Home for the loving and excellent care they provided for our Dad. A special thanks to Johnny his care giver.
A Graveside Service has been scheduled for 10:00am Monday, November 18, 2019 at Santa Maria Cemetery 1501 S. College Drive Santa Maria, CA. A reception immediately following will be held at La Maria Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, 1701 S. Thornburg, Santa Maria.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
