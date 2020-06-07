Frank B. Cobb, Jr.
Frank B. Cobb, Jr.

Frank B. Cobb, Jr.

Frank B. Cobb, Jr. is survived by his wife Shirley of 64 years of marriage and five children Sherrie (Leo), Pennie (Dave), Kim (Jim), Jeannie (Brian), Burt III (Lori) and grandsons Justin, Tyler (Erin), Nicholas and great granddaughters: Tinley and Kennedy. He is also survived by his sister Rita Dundee (Vince Jr.) and numerous and much loved nieces and nephews.

Due to the current need for social distancing, Frank's family regrets that his burial service will be delayed. The complete obituary can be viewed and condolences shared at www.AllenMortuary.com.

