Frank Alvarez Balcorta, 76, passed away on Tuesday September 11th, 2018 at Flagstaff Medical Center due to a prolonged illness & went to be with the Lord. He was born on August 23rd 1942 in Santa Maria, Ca to Joe Raymond & Amalia Alvarez Balcorta.
Frank Balcorta grew up in Santa Maria, Ca. He attended Santa Maria High School. Shortly after high school he began working for Marian Hospital in the nursing services & a cook at the Santa Maria Inn.
He continued working in the hospital/medical field & moved to Van Nuys, Ca & became a chef for Jolly Rogers Restaurant.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Alex, Joe, Elias Balcorta & his son Frank Joseph Balcorta, his daughter Cynthia Marie Cortez & granddaughter Teresa Monique Balcorta.
Frank Balcorta is survived by his son's John & daughter in law Patricia Balcorta, Frankie & daughter in law Lynda Balcorta & daughter in law Elsa Balcorta. Daughters Sylvia Balcorta, Rene Balcorta, Teresa & son in law Jose Martinez. Brother Ralph Balcorta. Sisters Carmen & brother in law Freddy Aguirre, Amalia Balcorta, Toni Pena & Belia Dominguez. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives & his adopted dog Diogi.
Frank enjoyed spending time with family, cooking & helping others. He had a big heart.
A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, 9/25 at Santa Maria Calvary Chapel, 2620 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria, Ca 93455 at 10:00 AM. Reception will follow at Miramonte Park, 620 Sunrise Dr., Santa Maria, Ca 93455.
