Frank A. Burrola, Sr. passed away September 10, 2018 at the age of 72.

He was born in Bisbee, AZ and was raised, lived, and worked in the San Fernando Valley. Frank moved to Santa Maria in December of 2014.

Frank is survived by his wife Linda; son Frank Burrola Jr.; daughters Angela Apodaca, Crystal Pena, and Juanita Gallereza; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sisters Paula Cruz, Ruth Tapia, and Lupe Rodriguez; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 17, 2018 in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home.

Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory.

Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory

600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454

Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930

Celebrate
the life of: Frank A. Burrola, Sr.
