It is with great sorrow that our Dad Francisco Azevedo, Jr. 76, of Casmalia, California went to be with our Lord Savior Jesus Christ on February 25, 2021, surrounded by his son Manuel and daughter Jeralene.
Francisco “Frank” was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on March 8, 1944, to Francisco and Eva Azevedo. He has lived on the central coast for the past 50 years and has called the beautiful rural area of Casmalia, California his home. Frank worked on Vandenberg Air Force Base and retired after 20 years of Civil Service. He was all about being outdoors in nature, and loved fishing, hunting, and camping. He enjoyed going in his blue van with his son Manuel adventuring across America. It was all about grabbing your duffle bag and going. He would say “If you don't do it now you will never do it.”
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. Frank was preceded in death by his dad Francisco Azevedo, Sr. and mom Eva Azevedo. He is survived by his son Manuel Azevedo and daughter-in-law Arcelia and grandchildren Pearl, Frank, and Jasmine; his stepdaughter Jeralene Gomez and grandchildren Andrew and Jonathan; his stepson Thomas Marez and daughter-in-law Patty and grandchildren Alyssa, Matthew and Zachary; his stepdaughter Berlinda Marez and granddaughter Desiree. He is also survived by his brother Joe Azevedo and sister Sandra Siino and numerous nieces and nephews from New Jersey.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Starbuck-Lind Mortuary. The viewing is scheduled from 4-6 pm, Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, 123 North A Street in Lompoc. An outdoor service is scheduled for 11 am Friday, March 5, 2021 at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery, 600 South C Street, in Lompoc, under the Pavilion. Please remember to wear your mask and respect social distancing guidelines. You can view Frank's service online at www.starbucklind.com.
