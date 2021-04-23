Francisca (Francis) Flores passed away April 19, 2021 at the age of 87.

Francis is predeceased by her parents, Gregoria and Epifanio Mendoza and daughter, Rose Laughman.

Francis is survived by her loving husband,Jose Flores, of 66 years. They were married on April 30th, 1955 in Robstown, Texas.

She is lovingly remembered by her children; Maria (Lloyd) Arlint, Joe (Odalis) Flores, Jesus (Kim) Flores, Leo (Tammy) Flores, Maggie (Rob) Bollick and Esther (Robert) Snyder. Her 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many more friends and family members.

No service will be held.

