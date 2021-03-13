Francis "Mickey " Pardo beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Pardo was called home to be with our Lord Jesus on March 7, 2021.
Born November 26, 1934 in Santa Maria to Frank and Elizabeth Pardo. Mickey attended Main St. Elementary School, El Camino Jr. High, and graduated from Santa Maria High School. He was active in sports, played baseball and ran track in High School. A year after graduation Mickey enlisted in the Air Force for 4 years. Mickey married the love of his life Teresa, on December 23, 1954 while serving in the Air Force. After serving in the Air Force he came back to Santa Maria and worked for the U.S. Postal Service. He retired after 35 years.
He played on fastpitch and softball leagues in the Santa Maria Valley and traveled out of town. His favorite college team was USC Football. He also coached Little League Baseball for 17 years. These young men still call him "Coach." At the age of 57 he developed a love for running. He started with 5k's and ran 6 marathons.
Mickey belonged to a prayer group at St. Mary's Church for 30 years. He loved reading spiritual books, reciting the rosary daily and reading scriptures for daily and Sunday Mass. He loved attending SCRC Conventions and looked forward to the Religious Ed Congress which he attended for 30 years with Teresa in Anaheim, Ca.
He loved his church St. Mary of the Assumption. He enjoyed and loved being a Sacristan, Eucharistic Minister, attending "Live Christ Share Christ" and gave many talks at Holy Spirit Seminars. Mickey and Teresa were in the Bereavement Ministry for 14 years helping families plan funerals and vigil services.
He always remembered the Search community where he was a Director, and he and Teresa served as advisors for over 20 years. He wanted retreatants to have a deeper relationship with Jesus. He made many friends at Search and considered them family.
Mickey will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known him. His favorite saying to people was "God Bless."
Mickey is survived by his wife Teresa, his children Michael Pardo, Joni Standley (Drew), Darren Pardo (Irma), Jill Diaz (Derek), 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, his brother Doug Pardo and sister Patsy Cordozo. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Elizabeth Pardo and brother Ronald Pardo.
A vigil service and rosary will be held on Monday, March 15th at 6:00 PM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church followed by Funeral Mass on Tuesday, March 16th at 9:30 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
