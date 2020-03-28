On February 25, 2020, Frances Jean Clarizio Gates peacefully passed away at the age of 91 in the comfort of her sister Sally Sheehy's home following the effects of a stroke in 2019.
Frances was born in Sacramento, California on June 4, 1928 to Sally and Francisco Clarizio. For two years, she attended Lincoln High School in San Francisco; two years later graduated Sacramento High then attended Sacramento State University. At a very young age, Frances displayed a special talent for creativity, which became her signature, working in the display arts department at I. Magnin department store in downtown San Francisco, and for a while lived in New York City where she was a buyer and also worked for Nielsen Polling Company. After New York, Frances became the styling anchor and buyer for Robert W. Gates clothing store in Burlingame where she met her husband, Jack Gates. After living in Burlingame and Woodside for many years, in retirement Frances and Jack moved to Borrego Springs until relocating to the Central Coast several years ago to be near family. Frances was a strong, accomplished lady ahead of her time, and in addition to her career, she enjoyed many years of stellar entertaining, golf, tennis, and being an avid reader every day. She had an irrepressible sense of humor, and her spirit of fun and adventure will be well remembered by all who knew her.
Frances is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jack Gates; her sister Sally Cooper Sheehy of Santa Maria, her brother Kirk (Sharon Center) Sapa of Ithaca, New York; nephew Chuck Warne Cooper of Atascadero, nieces Susan Warne Cooper of Marin County and Linda Warne Cooper Smith of Santa Maria. Frances also is survived by numerous grand and great-grand nephews and nieces, as well as friends and extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Frances' name be made to; Operation Rescue, Inc. for animal welfare, 3850 South Highway 101, Santa Maria, CA 93455; or to Central Coast Home Health and Hospice, 253 Granada Drive, Suite D, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.
There will be no funeral service, but rather a private memorial will be held at a future date. Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary is in charge of all arrangements.
