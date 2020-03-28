Frances Jean Clarizio Gates

Frances was born in Sacramento, California on June 4, 1928 to Sally and Francisco Clarizio. For two years, she attended Lincoln High School in San Francisco; two years later graduated Sacramento High then attended Sacramento State University. At a very young age, Frances displayed a special talent for creativity, which became her signature, working in the display arts department at I. Magnin department store in downtown San Francisco, and for a while lived in New York City where she was a buyer and also worked for Nielsen Polling Company. After New York, Frances became the styling anchor and buyer for Robert W. Gates clothing store in Burlingame where she met her husband, Jack Gates. After living in Burlingame and Woodside for many years, in retirement Frances and Jack moved to Borrego Springs until relocating to the Central Coast several years ago to be near family. Frances was a strong, accomplished lady ahead of her time, and in addition to her career, she enjoyed many years of stellar entertaining, golf, tennis, and being an avid reader every day. She had an irrepressible sense of humor, and her spirit of fun and adventure will be well remembered by all who knew her.