Frances Jeanette Mills 78, of Santa Maria, California passed away on May 10, 2019.
Jeanette was born in Loudon, Tennessee on August 3, 1940.
Jeanette was happy to be a Homemaker and diligently worked hard to provide for her husband and daughters above all else. She was an ardent fan of the St. Joseph Knights football program and cheered mightily under the Friday night lights. The annual Adkins Dance Recital was another highlight of her life as she assisted her daughter Ann-jeanette Maldonado in preparing for the performance. She provided years of support to her daughter Cindi Meigs while she and her husband struggled through his rigors of medical school, internship and residency. The devotion to her family was predicated by her refinement and gentle manners. She was a lady!
Jeanette is survived by her husband of 53 years, Roger Medley Mills. She is also survived by her daughter Ann-jeanette Mills Maldonado, her husband Gonzalo Maldonado, Jr. and their children Ava and Justin of Santa Maria, California and her daughter Cindi Fern Meigs, her husband Doctor Kenneth Meigs and their children Kolton, Konnor and Kadon of Gresham, Oregon; one brother, James Harrison Watts and his wife Karin of Colton, Oregon.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
