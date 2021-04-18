Frances I. Woodruff was born September 28, 1924, in Brockville, Ontario, Canada, to Thomas and Ceceila Castleman, who passed away April 7, 2021. She was one of eight girls.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Donald Woodruff, daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Scott Meile. She is also survived by two grandsons, Michael McJilton and his wife Jennie, and Marcus McJilton and his wife Leslie and five great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sister Edith MacFarlane of Brockville, Ontario, Canada, sister-in-law Linda Schaffrick of Oliver British Columbia, Canada, as well as numerous nieces and nephews in Canada.
Frances was preceded in death by her daughter Cathy Woodruff McJilton and six of her sisters.
Frances met her husband Don in December of 1949, in Oliver, British Columbia, Canada. They moved to San Diego and were married September 10, 1950. They moved to Lompoc, California in 1961, then to Medford, Oregon in 1989. They returned to Lompoc, California six years ago in 2015.
At Frances' request, no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Shriner's Hospital for Children.
