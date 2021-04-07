Frances Helen Caroni, 97, of Santa Maria, CA, passed away on March 31, 2021, with family by her side. On September 26, 1923, she was born in Acampo, CA, where she also attended elementary school. After graduating from Lodi High School, CA, in 1941, Frances attended secretarial prep school at the local junior college, graduating amid wartime in 1942. She then went to work as a civil servant at Stockton Naval Port for six years, overseeing supplies and payments with support staff.
While at school, she became good friends with fellow student Ruby Della Maria. For five years, the friends roomed together at the home of Ruby's mother, Carolyn, who introduced Frances to handsome young Donald G. Caroni while at the September 1947 "Swiss Picnic." Frances and Donald hit it off and were married the following May 2 in Lodi. They began married life on the family dairy in Guadalupe, CA, where they became parents to son Donald in 1950 and daughter Jean in 1952. In 1988, Donald and Frances sold the dairy, moved to Santa Maria, partnered with son Donald on his Guadalupe cattle ranch, and began to travel extensively.
Over the years, Frances hosted many friends and family gatherings, showcasing her immaculate home and tasty meals. Her decades of family holidays always included a game of cards and plenty of desserts. Frances' hard work in the garden resulted in beautiful orchids and plenty of fruit and vegetables, which she enjoyed canning to share. She also enjoyed resin crafts and knitting and was no stranger to Betty's Fabrics.
Frances is survived by her son, Donald J. (Shella) Caroni; daughter, Jean Wall; grandchildren Michelle (Derrick) Ramer, Melaney (Mike) Pastore, Katy Wall, Andrew Slagle, Rebecca (Trevor) Slagle Luenser, Joseph (Neiva) Slagle; great-grandchildren Dominic Ramer, Ezekiel Ramer, Milo Pastore; nieces Joyce Saco, Jeanette Shoup, Gayle Caldwell; and nephew Camillo Leventini Jr.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Donald G. Caroni; parents John and Catherine Molinengo; brother Albert Molinengo; sister Marguerite Leventini; father-in-law Anthony Caroni; mother-in-law Mayme Caroni; sister-in-law Nadyne Caldwell; and niece Shari Biscof.
Frances's family would like to thank the many friends, family, and business associates who have shown their support over the years. Special thanks to Lorina and Erika Curiel for their care and loving touch; Dr. Timothy Jones for his supportive care; and AAA Kindness Care, the welcoming home to Frances for the past two years. Staff showed Frances daily love and kindness while there, and the family thanks you immensely.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to a favored charity or AAA Kindness Care (3811 Dominion Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454, 805 937 6444) in Frances's memory.
