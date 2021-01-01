Frances (Frankie) Freitas Dennis

Frankie left this world on October17, 2020. She was born May 2, 1946 in Santa Maria to Frank and Meryle Freitas. She attended Saint Marys School, Santa Maria High and later Allan Hancock College.
Frankie raised her three sons in the Orcutt area. She loved being involved in their sports programs, scouting and other activities. She also enjoyed playing sports herself; bowling, softball, golf, she loved being active. Frankie worked at a variety of jobs over the years retiring from Williams Bros./ Vons deli. All who knew her would agree that gardening was her true calling. Her love of the soil and plants showed in her beautiful gardens. She always attributed her green thumb to being a farmers daughter.
Frankie was very creative and always had an original project going on. She was an avid reader and as her health declined she was so grateful to be able to be busy reading and gardening. Frankie was a kind, generous, fun loving person who loved meeting people and listening to their stories. Sharing coffee and conversation was one of her greatest joys. She was a passionate person who loved a lively discussion.
Frankie was thankful for the blessings in her life and grateful to be a blessing to others.
Frankie is survived by her three sons; Vidal Frank Garcia, Mark Dennis and Tim Dennis (Maria); her grandchildren, Michael, Dylan, Kaylee and Dani; her sisters Nancy Crossman, Janice Shoun and Linda Roslinda as well as many nieces and nephews.
Frankie was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jerry Freitas, her nephews David, Blaine and Dylan.
A celebration of Frankies life will be held in the spring when the air is warm and the flowers are blooming.
