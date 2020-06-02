Frances Daniels Alarcon
Frances Daniels Alarcon, 63, of Nipomo, CA passed away on May 24, 2020. Frances was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on May 7, 1957. Frances graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1976. She married her high school sweetheart Ruben Alarcon and had two children Christie and Ruben Jr. Frances went on to become a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked at Marian Hospital in Santa Maria, where she enjoyed comforting patients and family members. Frances was often described as compassionate and caring, beyond caring for herself, always putting others needs first. Frances found her greatest joy being present for the births of each of her grandchildren Sienna (21), Anthony (18), Brieana (15), Olivia (13), Michael (13), and Madison (3) and spending time with them, there was no special event, game, or time that they weren't able to have their Grammy in attendance. Besides her grandchildren, Frances loved crafting, creating gifts for family and friends, jams and so many creations, crocheting blankets, toys and so much more.

Frances is survived by her husband, friend and high school sweetheart, Ruben Alarcon Sr. She is also survived by her daughter Christie Alarcon, son-in-law Joseph Juarez Jr. grandchildren Sienna, Anthony, Brieana, Olivia, Michael, Madison, and great grandbabies Evie and Laylani.

Frances was preceded in death and now joins her son Ruben Alarcon Jr. in heavenly eternity.

Frances will be missed greatly and forever loved deeply by those she leaves behind. Frances will be interned with her son at the Santa Maria Cemetery. While services are being suspended due to current restrictions, a celebration of life will be held in the future.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

