Frances Arneres Aquino, 89, of Santa Maria, CA, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2021. She was born on October 4, 1931, in Dixon, New Mexico, to Cirila and Pedro Sisneros, the eldest of five children.
The family moved to Santa Maria in 1948, where she met and married Juan (Johnny) Aquino. There they raised eleven children.
Frances was an excellent cook and will be remembered for her love of entertaining and preparing meals for family and friends. She was well known for her beautifully crocheted afghans that she lovingly gave as gifts.
She is survived by her partner Federico Ramos, her children Barbara (Larry) Juarez, Paul Aquino, David (Sherrie) Aquino, Patricia Minnick, Ruben (Lucy) Aquino, Lucinda Alcaraz, Wayne Aquino, and Mark (Mary Ann) Aquino, twenty grandchildren, twenty-nine great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, her sisters, Margaret (William) Flores, Juanita (Johnny) Urias, and Lorraine (Roger) Johnson.
She was preceded in death by Juan Aquino, sons Richard Aquino, Julian Aquino, and Mario Aquino, daughter-in-law Betty Aquino, son-in-law Charles Minnick, mother and father, Cirila and Pedro Sisneros, and sister Mary Ramos.
Funeral services are pending. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
