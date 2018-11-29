Franca Bongi Lockard, born May 23, 1932 in Pistoia, Italy, died Nov 21, 2018 in Santa Maria, California.
Franca came to the U.S. as an immigrant bride at the end of World War II. She raised her family and worked for most of her career as a civil servant for the Department of the Army. Her last assignment was as personnel management for the Old Guard of the Army, who most notably guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery.
After retirement she moved to Santa Maria and began volunteering for her most cherished causes while providing support to anyone who needed her. Just a few of her organizations included the Marion Hospice, PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre, League of Women Voters, Special Needs Organization, Democratic Club, and The Literacy Counsel. She was awarded the SBCAN Social Justice Award for her service to the community.
Franca was preceded in death by her husband Walter and her son Scott, her parents Ferminio and Zara Bongi and her brother Franco. Franca is survived by her sister Carla, son Robert (Holly) and daughter Monica, five grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Friends for Franca will be held on Monday Dec 3, 2018 from 6 - 8 pm at Trattoria Ulivetos in Orcutt. Franca will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery with her husband Walter.
