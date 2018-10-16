Florence Blanche Franta was born Florence Blanche Miller on May 10, 1927 at home in Overland MO. She attended kindergarten taught by her mother in their home. She graduated from Rittnour High School and was awarded a scholarship to attend Washington University in St Louis, MO.
At Washington University Florence majored in education, was active in Phi Mu, chosen to be an engineer maid and met her future husband, Robert R. Franta. She graduated in 1949 with a B.S. in education. Florence began her teaching career teaching 2nd grade at Washington elementary school in Vanita Park, MO.
Robert R. Franta and Florence B. Miller were married in 1951 at Overland Presbyterian church and moved to New Jersey where she taught school at Collingwood. Her first child, Robert R. Franta Jr. was born there in 1954. The family moved to Kansas City and then to Minneapolis where 3 children were born, Carol Ann in 1956, Elizabeth Louise in 1959 and James Templeton in 1962.
The Family moved to Santa Maria in 1967 where Florence began teaching at May Grisham elementary school in the Orcutt school district. Florence enjoyed a long and busy career teaching 2nd and 3rd grades for the next 25 years, retiring in 1992. While teaching in the Orcutt district, she continued her education earning a Master's degree from Cal Lutheran University. She was active in her union, working on policies that supported teachers, students and the goals of public education. She served as OEA president and continued union work with CRTA after retirement. Her commitment and love of education continued outside employment, teaching Sunday School at her church, vacation Bible classes, tutoring a grandchild and his classmates and teaching adult literacy students.
Florence's interests were varied and diverse. She was an active participant in self government as an informed voter, she campaigned for candidates, canvassed neighborhoods for propositions and participated in protest marches and rallies. She regularly wrote her representatives and her letters to the editor regarding important issues were frequently published.
Florence loved music and art frequently attending concerts and PCPA productions. She played piano and organ for family and friends, she wrote lyrics for special occasion presentations, played autoharp for her students. She was a puppeteer directing and producing puppet shows with her students. Due to the demands of her work her original paintings and drawings were for bulletin boards and classroom decorations.
Florence was a member of Orcutt Presbyterian church for over 50 years serving in many capacities including elder. The entire family enjoyed the home Florence made for them. Her homemade pies and rolls were amazing.
Florence is preceded in death by her son, Robert R. Franta, Jr. and great granddaughter Adelaide Joy Davis. Florence is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert R. Franta, her children: Carol Davis (Gary), Elizabeth Parker (Greg) and James Franta (Jody), 7 grand children: Lauren Hayden (Matt), Brett Davis (Hannah), Sterling Franta, Tyler Franta (Marta), Luke Franta, Matthew Parker and Adam Parker and 5 great grandchildren.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Orcutt Presbyterian Church Saturday October 20, 2018 @ 11:00am.
