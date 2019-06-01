Flora Estrada Bucayu, 76, of Santa Maria, CA died peacefully on May 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Flora was born on January 25, 1943 in Malasique, Pangasinan, Philippines to Florencio Estrada and Vicenta Agbuya Estrada. When her father remarried after the death of her mother, Flora gained a stepbrother and five half-siblings. As the oldest daughter, she was a motherly figure to her younger siblings. After high school, Flora attended The University of Santo Tomas and The National Teacher's College in Manila, Philippines.
On September 1, 1963 at the age of 20, she married her neighbor across the street, 21yo Rogelio “Roger” Bucayu. Upon emigrating to the United States to provide a better life for their children, they lived in Louisville, KY before traveling west to California and settling in Santa Maria on the beautiful Central Coast. Flora and Roger worked hard and long in several industries between San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria, often working two jobs. They even spent time toiling in the fields. Flora then went back to school and earned an AA degree from Allan Hancock College. Her last profession before retiring was as a private caregiver, something that she enjoyed since she was a natural nurturer. Flora and Roger spent 56 years of love and sacrifice together. That love produced four children and six grandchildren. Flora was known for her loving nature and giving heart. She spent countless hours sewing clothes for her grandchildren, baking Filipino desserts, and tending to her plants and roses. Flora was active in the Filipino Community as well as St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Flora was preceded in death by her mother, father, stepmother Maria Dulay, sister Lourdes DelaCruz, and infant daughter, Flordeliza Bucayu. Flora's beautiful love, resilience and persevering spirit will forever be cherished and carried on by her surviving husband Roger, son Rogelito “Reggie” Bucayu (Milly), daughter Richelle Bucayu (Kevin), and daughter Raquel Bucayu (Ashley); grandchildren Robert Bucayu, Vincent Bucayu, Brannica Casabar, Angelique Casabar, Romenick Casabar, and Ryder Ruiz; siblings Peter Garbe, Gloria Vincecruz, Jovito Estrada, Lorna Asuncion, and Belen Alvarez; and numerous other relatives in Canada, several US states, and the Philippines. Flora also leaves behind beloved pets, especially cat Rolo. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary in Santa Maria, CA. Viewing will be held on June 7, 2019 from 4:30-6:30p at St. Mary's Church with Rosary beginning at 5p. A funeral mass will be held on June 8, 2019 at 9:30am also at St. Mary's Church. Flora will be laid to rest at the Santa Maria Cemetery. “Her wealth is everlasting; she was rich not in materials and money, but in family love”.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
