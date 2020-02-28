Fidel Garcia Terrones, Sr.

A native of Lompoc, Fidel was born December 15, 1954, to Porfirio and Carmen Garcia Terrones. Fidel was the thirteenth child of their 18 children. He graduated from Lompoc High School, class of '72. He began employment at Vandenberg Air Force Base in his junior year. While still in high school, he worked as a high voltage electrician for Civil Services until his retirement in 2005, with a total of 35 years of service. He was also a co-owner, along with his wife, of a local bar “Your Place or Mine”, for 16 years.
One of his greatest passions was coaching the defense with youth football. He believed that all kids were coachable, which he proved season after season, in the 20 years he coached. It all began in the 70's with the Turkey Bowl and then with the Central Coast Youth Football. Other passions were listening to the Rancheras with barbequing, taking down a few and spending time with family, especially with the grandkids and great grandkids.
You have free articles remaining.
Fidel died at home in the early hours of February 24, 2020, at the age of 65.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Carol, daughter Cathy Baum of Las Vegas, sons Fidel Terrones Jr and Adrian Terrones, both of Lompoc, Carlos Garcia (Maria) of Santa Maria, Bobby Garcia (Amanda) of Elko, Nevada, Elijah Garcia (Lydia) of Glendale, California, and Anthony Terrones (Cindy) of Florida, Brothers Porfirio, Gabriel and Joe Terrones of Lompoc, Manuel Terrones (Consuelo) of Mexico, and Charlie Terrones (Rosalie) of Oregon, sisters, Toni Mondragon (Julian) and Judy Hernandez (Pedro) of Lompoc, Janie Hardeman (Tom), Nancy Razo of Hanford, California, Granddaughters, Hannah, Sarah, Olivia, Sophia, Gianna and Giordian, Grandsons, Jacob, Jeremiah, Cameron, Carlos Jr., Elijah Jr., Great Grandchildren, Jaylee and Adrian Jr., and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Richard, Bernardino, Fernando and Luciano Terrones, Sisters Tina Rains, Rosemary Razo, Carmen and Consuelo Terrones and his beloved Chihuahua, Chica Terrones.
Visitation hours will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 5pm to 7pm at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Fidel at 12pm on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at La Purisima Church, followed by a burial at Lompoc Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.