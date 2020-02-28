Fidel Garcia Terrones, Sr.

A native of Lompoc, Fidel was born December 15, 1954, to Porfirio and Carmen Garcia Terrones. Fidel was the thirteenth child of their 18 children. He graduated from Lompoc High School, class of '72. He began employment at Vandenberg Air Force Base in his junior year. While still in high school, he worked as a high voltage electrician for Civil Services until his retirement in 2005, with a total of 35 years of service. He was also a co-owner, along with his wife, of a local bar “Your Place or Mine”, for 16 years.

One of his greatest passions was coaching the defense with youth football. He believed that all kids were coachable, which he proved season after season, in the 20 years he coached. It all began in the 70's with the Turkey Bowl and then with the Central Coast Youth Football. Other passions were listening to the Rancheras with barbequing, taking down a few and spending time with family, especially with the grandkids and great grandkids.

Fidel died at home in the early hours of February 24, 2020, at the age of 65.