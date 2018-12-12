Ferruccio Joseph “Joe” Carrari, a trailblazing wine pioneer on the Central Coast, passed away on November 25th, 2018.
Joe was born at home on February 4th, 1934, in Alta Loma, California, when it was a town of 800 people. His parents, Miguel Felix Carrari and Vittoria Ruffatto Carrari, were Italian immigrants. His two younger siblings, Barnard and Charlotte, were also born in Alta Loma. Always cracking jokes, Joe said that he was born at home because he “wanted to be close to his mother.”
Influenced by his father, he began practicing ranch business. “I started selling eggs when I was 4 years old (for) 12 cents a dozen, or a penny per egg. I wouldn't leave until (the customer) would buy an egg.” He pruned grapevines and spaded the family's garden. He had a scar on his palm from his first picking knife. At nine, during WWII, he was given a small delivery bike with a basket from his parents to peddle produce.
He learned English in school, and was fluent in two other languages: Piedmontese and Spanish, which he learned from his neighbors. Joe graduated from Chaffey High School with the class of 1951.
Joe served in the Navy despite never learning to swim. He traveled all over the Pacific, and even encountered a typhoon in Japan. He wrote to his future wife Phyllis every day, and married her while serving.
Joe became a handyman on his ship, fixing everything from broken scuppers to leaks. “We farm boys don't have a lot of street smarts, but we have practical knowledge.”
Joe left the Navy early and arrived home in time to be with his wife during the birth of his first son, George. Joe said, “It was disapproved all the way up the line until it got to the captain.”
Joe was honorably discharged in 1957. He moved his family around Southern California and Argentina for ranching ventures until 1964.
Joe married Phyllis Jackson in 1956 at San Secondo d'Asti Catholic Church in Ontario. The priest who married them, Father Conti, also officiated the marriage of Joe's father and mother, baptized him and his siblings, and baptized all but one of Joe's children.
From 1964 to 1967, Joe worked as the ranch manager for Rene Di Rosa in the Carneros region of the Napa Valley. He planted the vines that became Winery Lake Vineyard. From 1968 to 1972, Joe worked as the vineyard manager for Paul Masson in Soledad. While there, he planted over 2000 acres of vineyard.
In 1972, Joe moved to Santa Maria. In 1974, he made his home in the little town of Los Alamos.
He was an instrumental figure in the development of the Central Coast wine industry. He planted and consulted on numerous vineyards, consisting thousands of acres of grapevines. He advised dozens of vineyards from Los Olivos to Paso Robles, and even worked abroad, consulting in New Zealand. For a time, he had his own wine made and bottled, calling it Dago Red.
Though never a vintner himself, Joe made his mark on the wine industry planting, growing, consulting, and managing. Some refer to the Petite Sirah clone in the region as the Carrari clone.
In 1999, he sold his vineyards and moved with Phyllis across town to Rancho Alamo. A well-known character in the community, he could be spotted for years driving a white pick-up truck through town, telling jokes.
He was preceded in death by his wife, and the subsequent untimely death of his first son, George, on Christmas day, last year.
Joe is survived by his sister Charlotte, three children, Ron, Linda, and Christina, four grandchildren, and a great-grandson.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary.
We will miss you and your jokes. Happy trails. Riposare in pace, Ferruccio.
There will be a Catholic funeral mass held at St. Anthony's Church in Los Alamos, CA at noon on Saturday, December 15th for Joe's friends and family. Reception to follow at Los Alamos Valley Mens Club.
“The world is indeed full of peril, and in it there are many dark places; but still there is much that is fair, and through it all lands love is now mingled with grief, it grows perhaps the greater.”-J.R.R. Tolkien
The Carrari family is not involved or engaged in any previous arrangements and publications.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.