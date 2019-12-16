{{featured_button_text}}
Fermina "Mina" Berg

Mina Berg died peacefully at home, surrounded by the loving presence of her son, care providers, and pet dog Pookie, on December 11, 2019.

Mina lived in Santa Maria for several years and, by use of her many sayings (dichos), taught life's lessons with wisdom and wit. She enjoyed socializing, singing, watching her Mexican programs, dancing, music, and above all, she had a deep faith and trust in God. Now called to eternal life, Mina rejoins her beloved husband Eugene, son Joey, and daughter Lupita.

Her children survive her, Pearl Henry, her husband Pierre, Ralph Galindo, his wife Angela, Ray Galindo, Chela Galindo, George Berg, sister Francisca Galindo, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her loving care providers, Angel, Isela, and Charlotte.

We will miss our mama!

On Thursday, December 19th at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary Chapel, there will be a visitation and viewing from 10 am to 11 am with a memorial service beginning at 11 am and followed by a graveside service at Santa Maria Cemetery.

Please join us for Mina's celebration of life lunch reception at the Santa Maria Inn at 1:00 pm. Plenty of parking in the back of the building.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

