F. James Inguito (Jimmy) was born on Aug 22nd 1946 to George & Sybil Inguito of Guadalupe Ca. Jimmy enlisted in the US Army from March 1966-December 1968 and was A Proud Veteran. Jimmy worked in the fields as an agricultural worker for many years. He Loved his Family and Friends Dearly. Jimmy went home on Sept 22nd 2018 to his Parents George & Sybil Inguito and his siblings Janell May Inguito & John David Inguito. Jimmy Is survived by his Loving Wifey of 38 years Rosann, his children Christina (Steve), Marci(Ruben), Tamara (Mundo), Bud, George-Luis (Juile), 19 Grandkids who called him Papa and 5 Great-Grandkids who called him Papo. All services will be held on Nov. 13th 2018 from 11am-4pm at the Guadalupe American Legion Hall (Vets) in Guadalupe Ca. Military services will be held promptly at 11:00am followed by good food.

F. James Inguito
