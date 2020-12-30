It is with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our father, (Everett) Glen Greenhaw. Glen was born on November 24, 1931 in Northern California and was raised in a small logging town. After graduating from high school, Glen went into the US Air force as a jet mechanic. He met his first wife, Vivian, in Dallas, Texas. They came back to California after spending 4 years in the military and settled in Santa Maria while he worked at Vandenberg Air force Base in the Aerospace industry for over 50 years. Glen later met the love of his life, Marilyn. They were married in December of 1985, and after spending 7 years in Denver, CO they both retired and moved to Paso Robles where they resided for the past 25 years. They spent their retirement years in the antique business, traveling all over to look for treasures.
Glen was a past Master of the Hesperian Masonic Lodge of Santa Maria and a past Exalted Ruler and past Chairman of the Board, of the Paso Robles Elks Lodge #2364, where he was very active. He also contributed many years of service to the Kiwanis Club of Paso Robles.
Glen passed away on December 13, 2020 while taking a nap. We love you Dad and we'll miss you dearly. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; son, Curtis; daughter, Jeanne (Paul); stepchildren, Linda, Cindy (Dan), Alan (Lisa); 7 grandchildren: Chad, Chris, Erin (Barry), Kevin, Kimberly, Adam, Austin as well as 3 great grandsons: Axel, Cameron, and Jay; along with special nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by brothers, Dale, Chester; sister, Frankie; sisters-in-laws, and brother-in-law.
A Celebration of life will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the BPOE Elks Lodge #2364 in Glen Greenhaw's honor at, P. O. Box 68, Paso Robles, CA. 93447
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, King City, CA, (805)238-5895, www.EFS-Cares.com .
