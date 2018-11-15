Everett B. Johnson

Everett Johnson, 84, of Santa Maria, CA, passed away peacefully at home on November 13, 2018 and reunited with his son Blaine, safely in the arms of our Heavenly Father.
Everett moved with his parents (Reta and Hyrum) and siblings (Norman, Lueen, Dorothy and Janet) from Utah to Santa Maria in 1936. Everett attended the Santa Maria Main Street School and Santa Maria High School. Everett graduated from Santa Maria High with Agnes Mortensen by his side in the class of 1952.
During his school years and after graduating from high school Everett worked at several jobs including mowing lawns, paper boy, Peterson Auto Parts, in the Union Oil fields with his father, and with Pete Mortensen as a farm equipment & tractor mechanic.
Everett was married to Agnes, his angel, in 1954, and for the next 64 years they were an amazing team on a journey together in life, working and living on the dairy farm, and later traveling the US to go drag racing with their sons and farming the strawberry fields.
Everett and Agnes had three children, Pamela, Alan and Blaine and raised their family on the dairy farm in Santa Maria. Everett was blessed by the love of his granddaughter Melanie and it filled him with joy watching her grow up and share time together.
Everett had many lifelong friends from high school, the Danish Lodge, neighbor farm families, 4-H families, the Elks, the NHRA racing family and so many more. He always had a great story to tell or just have a talk or a visit with his friends. For Everett, it was a life of hard work, filled with laughs, hope, family, and a whole lot of fun … his way.
In 1956 Everett's passion for drag racing began with driving the Van Wyk “Scatin Cat” Pontiac. He then built his own front engine top gas dragster, competing from 1959 to 1964 with many of the greats in drag racing. Everett put drag racing to the side to raise his family and work on the farm. He would later become a partner in the Mortensen-Johnson Dairy farm with Agnes. Everett was a board member at Blochman school, a 4-H leader and a golfer.
After his sons ignited their own passion for the drag racing sport in high school, Everett was right on board with their racing dream, and traveled many thousands of miles across the United States towing the race car trailer, teaming up with Alan and Blaine, forming the Johnson Racing Team, to compete and win national championships in Sand Drag racing, NHRA Top Alcohol racing and NHRA Top Fuel racing. He loved the racing community and chasing the dream with his family and friends. Blaine tragically died in 1996 at Indianapolis Raceway Park. Since 1996 Everett, Agnes and Alan continued to keep the dream alive, of winning drag races and having fun.
Everett is preceded in death by his parents Reta and Hyrum, his sister Dorothy, and son Blaine. Everett is survived by his wife, Agnes, his daughter Pamela & her husband Jim Morgan, his son Alan, his granddaughter Melanie and her mom Jeri Rosa, his Siblings, and numerous Nieces and Nephews, and many friends who were like family to Everett.
In recent years, the progression of post-polio syndrome slowed him down, but with the help, encouragement and care of Agnes he kept fighting to make the best of each day and get in his farm truck with the help of Tony, his trusted right hand man, and head out to check the strawberry fields and find a friend to talk with at the AJPE shop or in the fields, but always returning home to Agnes and the peace of being at home on the farm.
A graveside service and burial will be held Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 10:00 am at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Everett may be made to the Blaine Johnson Memorial Foundation, 1097 Foxen Canyon Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454. Donations to the Blaine Johnson Memorial Foundation will be earmarked for AFM (Acute Flaccid Myelitis) research, a polio-like disease affecting mostly young children across the globe.
