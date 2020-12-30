Evelyn Rivera, 87, of Santa Maria, CA, passed away on December 25th 2020 in Santa Maria, CA. Evelyn was born in Nipomo, CA on January 16th 1933. She married her husband Jesus G. Rivera on October 22nd 1954 and spent the last 53 years of their lives being in love and raising their 7 children.
Evelyn was a mother to all where she helped in raising her Brothers, Sisters, her Children and Grandchildren. She enjoyed drawing and watching her favorite show Law and Order. She was well known for her wonderful tasting potatoe salad and homemade flour tortillas.
Evelyn was preceded in death by husband Jesus Rivera Sr., her siblings Tiny Martella, Benjamin Garcia, Robert Garcia, Roberta Garcia, Ronnie Garcia, Leona Thompson and Jimmy Garcia.
She is survived by her beloved children Laura Ruiz, Alice Rivera, Jesse Rivera Jr., Marcy Abadia, Roberta Martinez and Evelyn Rivera. She also leaves behind 25 Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Private viewing will take place at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary Wednesday December 30th 2020 5:00pm to 7:00pm. A link will be sent via Facebook for all her family and friends may join in on the services livestream from the comfort and safety of their own homes.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
