Evelyn A. Dykema was born in Grandville, Michigan on Labor Day, 1935 to Dick and Alberta Dykstra. She attended a two room school in Jenison, Michigan, Grand Rapids Christian High School and graduated from Calvin College in Grand Rapids in 1956 with an AB in Elementary School Education. That was the same year she married John Dykema, her husband of forty-three perfect years. They then moved to Bellflower, CA where she was third grade teacher for two years. Subsequently they moved to Seattle for eight years before transferring to Santa Maria in 1969.
During the time her children were in elementary school, Evy was a stay-at-home mom and participated in leadership roles in many of their related activities including Patterson Road PTA president, School Site Council, and Little League Board of Directors. Later, she served as an editor of school curriculum called Project DIGIT, dealing with math and psychology, developed at Patterson Road School.
Spectator sports were a large part of Evy's active life as her children participated in baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball, water polo, tennis, and track. She was team-mother for the Orcutt Express Girls Softball Team when they won the ASA National Tournament which they hosted in Santa Maria.
Evy was active in Orcutt Presbyterian Church where she participated as Elder and as such had roles in Fellowship, Finance, Christian Education and was Clerk of Session. She taught junior high and high school students there as well, and sang in the choir. She participated each month in packing and distributing the Food Bank grocery bags at Johnson Temple and played the piano one Sunday a month at Los Alamos Presbyterian Church.
Even after her barbershopper husband John passed on, the activities of the Central City Chordsmen were one of her many interests. She played rehearsal piano for them and wrote and directed many of their annual fall shows. She sang in a women's barbershop octet called “Eight Misbehavin”.
Mrs. D., as her students called her, became Student Activities Coordinator and taught the Leadership course at Allan Hancock College from 1978 to 1991. During that time which she called her most productive years, she was “mother” and advisor to many students whom she loved. Evy sang in the Hancock A Cappella choir highlighted by going on two of their trips to Poland.
For several years Evelyn was Executive Vice-President of the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society where she used her gift of organizing and creating décor for their special events. Her vision and hope was that Santa Maria develop a dedicated Performing Arts Facility complex.
In her later years she became author of three published books: “Junior High at 69”, “Event Planning: Priming the Pump”, and “Leadership Topic Outlined”.
Family was of utmost importance to Evy and so planning the semi-annual STI (Spending the Inheritance) trips to vacation spots was special. Remembering those memorable family times are her survivors: Kevin Dykema of Palmdale, CA, (Christopher and KJ and great grandson Parker, Jeffrey and Bethany, and Brianne and Joe Parker); Kurt and Susan Dykema of Santa Maria, CA; Greg and Kerri Spirakis of Saratoga, CA (Eleni and Yianna); Jack and Kim Wells of Newark, DE (Jennifer and Ryan Wilson and great grandson Orion, Sarah and John Matthews, and Nicole). Evelyn was preceded in death in 1999 by her husband John who was employed by North American/Autonetics at the Vandenberg Air Force Base and her daughter-in-law Eileen.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on December 15, at 1:00 pm at the Orcutt Presbyterian Church (993 Patterson Road, Orcutt, CA 93455). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victory Harvest Church Food Bank (619 N Railroad, Santa Maria, CA 93457) or the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society (PO Box 375, Santa Maria, CA 93456-0375) in Evy's name.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
