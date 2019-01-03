Evangelina “Eva” Saldaña peacefully passed away on December 31, 2018. Eva was born on 11-29-1928 in Falfurrias, Texas to Carlos and Antonia Gonzalez. She graduated from Falfurrias High School in 1946, and completed Durham Business College in San Antonio, Texas. Her employment career began with Nueces County Court House and tax office in Corpus Christi, Texas. Eva married the love of her life, Robert Saldaña in June 1956 and they made their home in Driscoll, Texas. They were married for 45 years until his death in 2001. Eva and Robert owned and operated a gasoline station in Driscoll for all of their working years. Townspeople always knew they could count on Robert and Eva and have fond memories of their generosity and kindness to their customers, friends, and family. Eva spent tireless energy and commitment fund raising for the successful building of two mission churches for St. James Catholic Church in Driscoll while also serving on their Parish Council. Eva was always available to lend a helping hand for friends and family. California was her favorite destination to visit her daughter, son in law and grandchildren. Santa Maria, California became her home to be closer to her immediate family. Although she moved to California, she kept her dear friends from Texas close to heart and always in her prayers. Eva was strong and steadfast in her faith. She established a loving circle of friends in Santa Maria. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Saldaña, her sister Margarita Galindo, brothers: Porfirio (Pio), Teodoro (Lolo), and Ramón Gonzales. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra, son in law, Alonzo, grandchildren, Diego and Ocarina, sister in laws Linda Gonzalez, Mary Saldaña Garza, Sara Saldaña, Julia Saldaña, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends. The family thanks Maria Felix Sandoval, from Santa Maria, for the tender loving care that she provided Eva while still living at her home and to the staff at Country Oakes Care Center who helped make Eva's final days comfortable and restful. Funeral services are under the direction of Ramón Funeral Home in Robstown, Texas. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Alzheimer's Association in Santa Maria, or Santa Maria Wisdom Center/Life Steps Foundation where Eva regularly attended for 2 years before entering Country Oaks Care Center. Our family gratefully thanks all of the listed people and agencies for the wonderful care and support they provided my mother while she lived with us here in California.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.