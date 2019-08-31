Our beloved mother Eva R. Guerrero left for the heavens peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones, on August 25, 2019. Mom was born on Feb. 7, 1931 in San Nicolas de Ibarra, Jalisco, Mexico to Manuel and Ambrosia Razo.
Mom was a hard working, devoted wife and mother. Family unity was of the utmost importance to her. She enjoyed family BBQs, camping, and going to casinos. Mom was a great cook, making flour tortillas by hand at every dinner.
Mom joined our dad on his birthday, which was very special and comforting for us.
She was preceded in death by our dad Louie Guerrero June of last year. She is survived by her daughters Irma Aguirre, Nancy Hernandez (Jorge), Sandra Guerrero (Adan), sons Louie Guerrero Jr (Annette), Jimmy Guerrero (Yvette), Tony Guerrero (Ursula), siblings, Anita, Manuel, Maria de Jesus and Arturo Razo, 21 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
The Holy Rosary will be at 5:00 pm on Thursday, Aug 29, and celebration of Mass at 9:30 am on Fri, Aug 30. Both will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church with graveside services following mass at the Guadalupe cemetery. Reception will follow at the American Legion Hall in Guadalupe. Arrangements are under MorenoMortuary@yahoo.com.
