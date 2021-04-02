Eunice Bailey Combs, 92, was born on February 13, 1929 in Lafolette, TN to Ada (Shofner) Bailey and John Bailey and passed away on March 28, 2021 in Muldrow, Oklahoma. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Combs; 1 daughter: Shirly Leornas; 2 sons: Clifford and Don Leornas and her parents. She is survived by 2 daughters: Pat Armero of California and Jane Burke of California; 2 sons: Leon Leornas JR. of California and Lee Leornas of Muldrow, OK; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM CDT on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Agent Mallory Martin Chapel in Muldrow, Oklahoma. Burial will follow at Sallisaw City Cemetery in Sallisaw, Oklahoma.
