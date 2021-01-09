You have permission to edit this article.
Eugene "Winnie" Arballo
Eugene "Winnie" Arballo

November 14, 1928 - January 4, 2021

Eugene “Winnie” Arballo, age 92, died peacefully at Villa Maria Care Center in Santa Maria. He was born in Pasadena to Ignacio and Rita Arballo.

Winnie was committed to improving farmworkers lives. He joined the United Farm Workers in 1970, he worked with Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta. He was known as Mr. ETG. He worked with the RFK Medical Plan until he retired in 1995.

Eugene joins his wife, Guadalupe Arballo, of 63-years in heaven. He is survived by 3-children: Charles, Georgina and Veronica; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Eugene was a kind man, remembered for his homemade tortillas and a great sense of humor. He loved football, watching his grandchildren play sports and playing bingo/poker.

