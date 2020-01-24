Eugene (Gene) Brizzolara passed away on January 16, 2020. He was 81. He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on November 14th, 1938 to Attilio Joseph and Teresa Marie Radice Brizzolara. Gene served over 30 years in the Long Beach Police Department, retiring in 1992, rising to the rank of Asst. Chief of Police. He was married to his wife Mary for over 35 years. He is survived by his wife and children, Marci, Nadia, Carlos, and George; grandchildren, Joseph, Halea and Emilia; sister, Rose Harris and cousin, Carl Celleti. Services are Tuesday, January 28th at Saint Barnabas Catholic Church in Long Beach at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gene's name to the Mission Hope Cancer Center, Santa Maria.