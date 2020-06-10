Ethel Mae Rice Holmes
Ethel Mae Rice Holmes

Ethel Mae Rice Holmes,98 of Santa Maria passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born on May 12, 1922 in Arkoe, Missouri, being the 3rd of 6 children born to Charles and Cora (Brunk) Kempf.

Per Ethel's request no public services will be held

