Ethel Blanchard of La Mesa, CA passed away December 5, 2018. She was 95.

Ether was born in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma on April 16, 1923 to William and Anna Williams. Ethel attended elementary and high schools in Calipatria, California. Ethel married the love of her life, John Blanchard in January 1943. They enjoyed 58 years together before his passing in 2001. Ethel had a career in banking that lasted until her retirement from Wells Fargo Bank.

She is survived by a brother, Roy Williams of Santa Maria and numerous nieces and nephews.

No services were planned. Interment will be held at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, Point Loma.

